Julie Gilmore: Wisconsin wolf hunt should not have happened

Dear Editor: In less than three days, over 200 wolves were killed in Wisconsin’s brutal wolf hunt. Though the original quota was 119 wolves, almost twice that number of wolves were killed by hunters. The methods used were cruel and inhumane. Some were caught in painful steel leghold traps, while others were strangled by neck snares; both methods can leave wolves in pain for hours before a hunter arrives to kill them. A startlingly high number were hunted using unleashed packs of dogs, a method that’s only allowed in Wisconsin. Not only is this practice intensely stressful for the wolves being pursued, it also endangers the hunting dogs, who may be injured or killed by terrified wolves defending themselves and their families. Moreover, by late February, wolves in Wisconsin have already begun breeding, so it’s highly likely that some of the females killed were pregnant.
The wolves killed in this violent hunt suffered immensely, and their deaths have undoubtedly torn family units apart and interrupted their breeding season. Wisconsin’s wolf hunt was devastatingly cruel and violent, and it should never have happened.
Julie Gilmore
Wauwatosa
