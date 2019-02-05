Dear Editor: There's an old Polish saying, "Not my circus, not my monkey." It means, "Not my problem." But when animal suffering masquerades as entertainment it is everyone's problem. Please send a message to the Zor Shriners hosting the upcoming circus that it is time to stop sanctioning animal cruelty. You can choose not to go to the circus, or go and hand out leaflets educating others about animal cruelty. Contact alliance@allanimals.org for more information.
Thank you for working toward a more compassionate culture. Maybe one day we will be able to respect and trust each other enough to address our common challenges on a global level. It all begins with caring actions toward the most vulnerable — the animals.
Julie Fitzpatrick
Madison
