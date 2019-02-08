Dear Editor: Been hearing about the idea of universal income. Thanks to Mike McCabe for spelling it out in his op/ed. It's time Wisconsin took up the mantel again of experimenting with big ideas. Several of Wisconsin's ideas helped form the New Deal during the Depression that lifted America up and out of that difficult time. Wisconsin needs to start up those labs of possibilities again, and believe in what we can do in finding those next solutions. Forward!
Julie Crego
Middleton
