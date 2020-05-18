Julie Crego: Wisconsin needs good, honest leaders

Dear Editor: Thank you Capital Times for standing up and telling it like it is.

Justice Rebecca Bradley is so far outside of common sense (let alone the law) it makes you wonder what qualified her to hold a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court. Clearly it's one thing, winning for Republicans at all costs. She is completely loyal to the party bosses and uses any argument to disrupt anything the Democrat governor and other public servants so they can claim government doesn't work when the failings are directly caused by these same Republicans. It's also clear that Bradley, and the entire Republican Party, has no interest in serving the people of Wisconsin. They do not care what price that we have to pay as long as they get their way.

Wisconsin has been one of the major test states for the Republican (corporate) party of the rich. They have destroyed so much of the good government, not to mention The Wisconsin Idea, that it may take decades to repair the damage. In the meantime, people who live and work in Wisconsin are paying for this childishness with their health, their jobs, their families and our economy.