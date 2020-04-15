Julie Crego: Watch how candidates handle COVID-19

Dear Editor: I want to thank Dave Zweifel and John Nichols for speaking up about this primary. I agree with them that once we have a clear winner this country needs to get behind who that is and work to elect that person. Then we can begin to heal this country, and apologize to the world for the damage this president has done.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Bernie has displayed real leadership and is putting his energies into helping the nation however he can. Neither Biden or Bernie have enough delegates to be the clear winner yet. We should not rush to conclusions but allow everyone in this country to vote before the media rushes to tell to how us it will end. It is too important to rush.

Think about this, COVID-19 is a real life test of leadership. We can watch how the candidates handle this pandemic, especially Trump.

Julie Crego

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.