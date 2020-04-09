Julie Crego: Trump, Walker need to step back on COVID-19

Dear Editor: Just reading the first statements from Scott Walker's opinion piece made me cringe. The idea that anyone thinks Trump has any handle on this situation or cares how it affects the people of this state or this country left me shaking my head. Trump is only worried about himself, period. Watch any of his daily speeches and see the people around him also cringing in disbelief. He needs to step back and let the experts handle this. That's what a real leader would do.