Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund is so right in his column about left and right in politics. I believe in doing things right, but you do have to adjust for reality. The leaders of the corporate party (formerly thought of as the Republicans) are out to demolish democracy in this country. These leaders are reckless and irresponsible in this all-out war on the citizens of America. The Democrats need to stop protecting themselves and step up with real solutions. A few wins is not enough, it's a mere setback for corporate America. All hands on deck. All of the left must find a way to unite! We may not agree on many things, but I'm sure we all agree that this corporate party must be defeated so we can get on with creating, not destroying. All hands on deck!
Julie Crego
Middleton
