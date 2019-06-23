Dear Editor: The idea of taking the federal dollars to provide access to medical care for Wisconsin is a no-brainer. Of course we take it as have so many smart governors. Wisconsinites understand this and 70% of us want it. If not for ourselves then for our friends and neighbors who need it. It is our money that we as a nation provided from our taxes. The government has no other money but what we, the people, provide to make this great nation. Gov. Tony Evers is being smart to ask for it. It is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who is wrong to treat us as beggars for our own money! How is he representing us with his continued standing in the way?
Julie Crego
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.