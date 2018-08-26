Dear Editor: This letter is in response to the news that the president’s ex-lawyer, having been indicted himself, has implicated the president.
President Trump’s motto “Make America Great Again” leads me to think he doesn’t understand what that means, because what made America great is that we are a nation of laws governed by its citizens. That means all are equal before the law and being equal, the president should not be exempt from prosecution. The Constitution provides, I think, that the vice president would take over if the president cannot continue.
America is great in that we are not ruled by kings or dictators, and anyone could become president. Well, that was before the two major parties made money king. Before both began using fear of the other party to make money. Before one party was taken over by big business and the other by elites, leaving most Americans without any representation.
My biggest concern with the idea that our legal system may give the president a free pass is that this would cement the idea that some are above the law and we, the people, have no voice.
We need to deal with the fact that only those with money can run for our highest office, and that some people are allowed to break the law without consequences. This is a crisis for our government, but I believe we can save our system. We can find ways of protecting our system of government from those who would own it, to protect this grand experiment in a government, of, by and for the people. I’m frustrated by the idea that it’s too big and we can’t fix this. I believe we can, but it will take the American people pulling together demanding this change.
Julie Crego
Middleton
