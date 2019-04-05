Dear Editor: Like many community members, I’m disappointed to hear that the south Madison area will soon be without a full-service grocery store, a standard that many other communities take for granted. Given the history of neglected services in this area, it’s an unacceptable move on the city’s part to continue this legacy through a gap in services between Pick n’ Save and whatever grocery chain moves in.
But rather than continuing our dependence on corporate grocery stores to feed communities, we should see this as an opportunity to lift up the vibrant, local food culture that already exists in the South Park corridor. How could the city use its resources, such as the Healthy Retail Access Program, to subsidize or otherwise support locally owned stores like Yue-Wah Oriental Foods, Mercado Marimer, Oriental Food Mart, Midway Asian Foods, as well as the South Madison Farmers' Market? This is a powerful opportunity to fund supportive programming for farmers and food providers of color who are doing the hard work of nourishing their communities. More than just the latest fad, cultivating local food cultures where the community’s needs are centered and integrated from seed to table will save lives. Maybe this should be a wake-up call — not just for the South Park community, but for every community — that relying on the whims of large corporations to feed people can sometimes leave people unfed for a year.
Julia Levine
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.