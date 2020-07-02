Julia Ireland: Take liquor licenses from establishments that disobey COVID orders

Julia Ireland: Take liquor licenses from establishments that disobey COVID orders

Dear Editor: I think the threat of taking away liquor licenses to all Wisconsin establishments that don’t comply with orders would be some STRONG words. Follow with action.

Add a “reward” for citizens to report a bar or restaurant not complying.

Julia Ireland

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics