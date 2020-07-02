Julia Ireland: Take liquor licenses from establishments that disobey COVID orders

Dear Editor: I think the threat of taking away liquor licenses to all Wisconsin establishments that don’t comply with orders would be some STRONG words. Follow with action.
Add a “reward” for citizens to report a bar or restaurant not complying.
Julia Ireland
Middleton
