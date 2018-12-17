Dear Editor: Wisconsin already has one politician whose name shall live in infamy in the annals of Wisconsin and U.S. history — his name is Eugene McCarthy. Now, he is joined by Scott Walker whom, by virtue of signing the lame-duck session bills, has chosen to disregard the will of Wisconsin voters who elected Tony Evers and the Democratic slate of candidates. Walker and his fellow Republicans who created this legislation stated they were protecting the electorate, despite the fact that the electorate turned downed approach to government. Shame on you all!
Judy Vollmar
Hudson
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.