Dear Editor: Like Camp Randall, the upper balcony steps in the Field House are also treacherous for seniors. The light there is poor and the steps are black. A strip of white on the edges would help immensely! First-balcony steps of course are red with white edge so are fine. There are a great many senior volleyball fans who would appreciate this inexpensive solution to the problem.
Judy Plambeck
Madison
