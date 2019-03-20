Dear Editor: Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census, new state legislative districts are drawn up by the sitting Legislature and approved by the governor. When last drawn in 2011, Republicans controlled the governorship and the Legislature. Behind closed doors, Republicans were able to severely gerrymander the map to secure safe districts for Republican candidates. In effect, the legislators subverted democracy by selecting the voters they wanted in their districts instead of the other way around. As a result, in 2018, although Democrats won 54 percent of the vote statewide, the Republicans kept 63 percent of the seats in the Assembly.
Gov. Evers has proposed to have an independent commission draw up the redistricting map in 2021. This commission would be prohibited from using any political criteria in drawing the map and their work would be transparent. However, the Republican Legislature is not likely to support this plan. If the governor and Legislature can’t come to an agreement, then it would fall to the state Supreme Court to draw the map.
This is why the current Supreme Court race is so important. If Lisa Neubauer wins and a liberal wins the next race in 2020, the court will have a liberal majority if it ends up drawing the plan. If not, the conservative majority, all of whom have supported Walker in the past, would draw up the plan.
Vote on April 2 to help end gerrymandering.
Judy Pincus
Barneveld
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.