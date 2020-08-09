Judy Olson: Heather Driscoll will fight for change at the grassroots level

Dear Editor: Why am I voting for Heather Driscoll instead one of the other appealing candidates for the 76th Assembly District? I am supporting Heather because she has shown determination to fight for critical change at the grassroots level. This determination is especially important in our current political environment when Republicans in the Legislature block every effort to expand health care coverage, enact sensible gun control, or protect our planet from climate change. Our next Assembly representative must be able to go beyond developing and supporting progressive policy. She must also be able to widen the circle of support for progressive causes. She much be dedicated to bringing the community’s voice into the debate. She must hold the conviction that the people’s voice matters, even when corporate special interests game the system. Heather has proven that she has these skills and beliefs, and that is why I am voting for her.
Judy Olson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!