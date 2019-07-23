Dear Editor: What happened to legalizing medical marijuana? Those Republican career politicians like Vos and Fitzgerald are in big pharma's pocket. These fat cats would rather see opioid addiction than stop lining their pockets with campaign contributions! This is the swamp people! Does anyone know how much revenue comes in from marijuana states? Ask Michigan. Using this medicine should not be illegal. That is a ploy to support our prisons. The canteen industry and the laundry industry is making billions off of poor people's backs. It is time for real change in not only our state but in our country. Marijuana will fix our roads. Put money into drug awareness. Help the opioid addicts out there who start with pharma pain pills and get addicted. Do any of us know that addicts started on legal Vicodin turn to heroin which is much cheaper? Do we know that clinical marijuana is used in Israel and other countries for pain relief in hospital and in heroin rehabs? Has any one watched "Weed" and "Weed 2" by Sanjay Gupta? They use marijuana for pain relief in cancer patients. Are we going to continue to deny the positive just so Republicans can line their pockets? What kind of state are we? If we allow this opioid crisis to continue then we are letting our young adults down. This is in every family now. Time to take action so kids stop dying on the backs of these career politicians that take money from Big Pharma to keep our next generations addicted. Shame on us if we do!
Judy Kirchen
Suamico
