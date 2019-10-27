Dear Editor: Thank you for the update on the television signals. Sure don't get anything from the stations. If they had announced that some people would not be able to get reception because of lowered power maybe I would have felt better, but all I got was "rescan." This has been handled very poorly.
Judy Brener
Apple River, Illinois
