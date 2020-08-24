Judith Munaker: Ozanne is a leader in criminal justice alternatives

Dear Editor: I retired from the Dane County district attorney's office in 2006 and returned in 2014 when I received a request to assist the Crime Response Program with their federal grant. I am still there, not only because I support the work done by Crime Response for victims and their children, but because of all the efforts I have seen DA Ismael Ozanne do in seeking ways to provide meaningful alternatives to our criminal justice system.
The county board has just passed a resolution to develop a community justice center. This is excellent news! What is not reported is that it is Ismael Ozanne who has been the moving force to establish a center in our county. He has worked tirelessly with county board members, law enforcement, state legislators and other possible funders and connected the board with the national consultants who have helped frame Dane County efforts. While each CJC is adapted to community needs, I invite you to watch the most famous model at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxdjnXpZgjI and thank Ismael Ozanne for his leadership.
Judith Munaker
Madison
