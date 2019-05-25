Dear Editor: In the late 1980s I marched down Constitution Avenue arguing to preserve a women’s right to make reproductive decisions without governmental intrusion. With one hand I pushed the stroller with my toddler son and in the other hand I held a sign that read, “Adoptive Parents for Choice.” Suddenly I was approached by someone from the crowd watching. A young women grabbed me and said, “Thank you for your sign. I gave my child for adoption last year and would like to think the people who adopted her would have wanted me to have a choice.” It is for her, for my daughter, for my granddaughters and for all women that we must continue to fight this fight.
Judith Munaker
Fitchburg
