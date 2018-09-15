Dear Editor: As a physician for over 30 years, I have watched with sadness as patients have struggled with the inability to get insurance or the treatments they need to maintain their health and quality of life. Unfortunately, too many lawmakers vote to please large pharmaceutical and insurance companies because of the big donations they receive from these corporations.
There is a lawsuit currently being filed by Republicans in Washington that would take us back to the time when insurance companies could exclude people for all sorts of "pre-existing" medical problems. They also want to allow "less expensive" policies to enter the marketplace. These "less expensive" policies are cheaper because they fail to cover many of the needed services and treatments that people need. People get tricked into purchasing these cheap substitutes for good insurance. They seem like a great deal until someone gets sick. Then, people are faced with overwhelming medical bills and often end up in bankruptcy.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been consistently looking out for the health and insurance needs of her constituents in Wisconsin. I hope Wisconsinites will support her in the fall election and read beyond the scams of "cheap" insurance. We need to bring down the costs of medical insurance by implementing real changes such as limiting what pharmaceutical companies can charge for their drugs. Let's not allow congress to trick patients into buying poor quality coverage. Please support Tammy Baldwin and others who have consistently protected the health and well-being of the people of Wisconsin.
Judian Smith
Madison
