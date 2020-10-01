Judi Roller: Lawmakers must pledge to honor Wisconsinites' votes

Dear Editor: With the president of the United States having refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the 2020 election, it is time for the Wisconsin Legislature to state unequivocally that it will pledge to honor the vote of the people of Wisconsin for the 2020 presidential election with its slate of electors for the electoral college. Let's hear that publicly.
Judi Roller
Mazomanie
