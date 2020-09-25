Judi Moseley: Congress should pass a real estate flood disclosure standard

Dear Editor: With the National Flood Insurance Program set to expire at the end of September, Congress is likely to pass a short-term extension of the program without much needed changes. It’s the 16th time in three years they’ll have punted on making meaningful reforms to a program that serves 22,000 communities.
As a realtor, I’m concerned because one reform we desperately need is flood risk disclosure for everyone who buys or rents a new home. It’s dangerous that in roughly half the country someone can move into a new home and not know the history of flooding, past flooding damages, or requirements to purchase flood insurance. Wisconsin’s laws are some of the weakest in the country.
That’s why 13 prominent organizations across our state, including the Wisconsin EMS Association, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, Ironworkers Local 383 and the JONAH Affordable Housing Task Force, joined a letter to Congress calling for a uniform, common-sense national standard for flood risk and history disclosure.
We can’t continue to see people forced from their homes by record-breaking floods year after year. Congress should include a real estate flood disclosure standard within much-needed reforms to the National Flood Insurance Program.
Judi Moseley
Eau Claire
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!