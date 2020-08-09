Judi Bartfeld: Mainstream Madison media should give Elmikashfi campaign more coverage

Dear Editor: The unprecedented campaign run by Nada Elmikashfi in the 26th Senate District democratic primary is worthy of far more substantive coverage than it has received in mainstream Madison papers.
Funding a local campaign with close to 2,000 donations averaging around $30 each is a tremendous accomplishment emblematic of broad support and a message that resonates with the working class. It’s a story worth telling and is unique among the candidates in this race. Consolidating the support of youth and climate activists, in a world in which those voices are vital to the future of the democratic party, is a story worth telling — and Elmikashfi’s campaign has been endorsed by Sunrise Madison, Youth Climate Action Team, and Young Progressives of UW-Madison. Receiving the undivided support of education unions is an important story: Elmikashfi is supported by Madison Teachers Inc, the TAA, and American Federation of Teachers - Wisconsin. Uniting Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, Democratic Socialists of America, a sitting U.S. congresswoman and progressive hero, and more — is a compelling story by any stretch of the imagination.
The opinion writers, reporter, and editors of local papers clearly may support whomever they like. But their platform carries a responsibility for fair and full coverage of the race. Choosing to all but ignore Elmikashfi’s story — the story of a Black, Muslim immigrant, a political newcomer in a crowded race who beat the odds to assemble an unprecedented grassroots coalition — contributes to the cancellation of marginalized voices, and to furtherance of the notion that those who hold power may dictate whose voices are welcome at the table.
I urge undecided voters to explore Nada Elmikashfi’s candidacy, her bold and comprehensive platform, and her wide base of support, and to vote for her in the Aug. 11 primary.
Judi Bartfeld
Madison
