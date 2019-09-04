Dear Editor: I read the Cap Times' recent article on the ordinance being proposed to regulate single-use plastic straws in Madison.
While plastics pollution remains a huge problem, casting straws as the demon is not the answer. Consider the following observations:
- By weight, straws are an insignificant portion of what gets discarded. By one estimate, less than 0.03% (2,000 tons out of more than 9,000,000 tons) of plastics discarded each year are straws.
- Europe and China recycle plastics at much higher rates than the U.S. does. If Madison wants to alter consumer behavior, finding ways to encourage more recycling will have a greater impact than regulating straws.
- By creating exceptions for take-out orders and drive-thru windows, the ordinance encourages the use of food-procurement options that create more trash than dining in restaurants.
- The ordinance does nothing to encourage development and use of sustainable packaging options, which make up a larger share of the single-use plastics market than straws.
- The ordinance places a burden on those who require straws that others do not share, which is contrary to the spirit, and possibly the actual wording, of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
JS Hedegard
Skokie, Illinois
