Dear Editor: As a person who spent four years of battling with my insurance company to get approved for the migraine medication prescribed by my neurologist, mired in “step therapy” insurance protocols, I fully support Dr. Lisa Arkin’s assertion that the Wisconsin step therapy law is only the first piece of the puzzle to protect patients. Step therapy delays treatment and can be harmful. For me, I had to cycle through less expensive medications that my doctor (correctly) suspected would not work, caused side effects and hospitalized me six times.
Our Wisconsin law does not protect enough people because it doesn’t apply to those who get their health insurance from their employer or from Medicaid. The "Safe Step Act" (U.S. S.2546/H.R. 2279) would help millions of Americans living with chronic disease have a defined protocol to seek exceptions to step therapy protocols in a timely fashion, which is vital when your disease requires stable access to effective medications.
I traveled to Washington, D.C. this month to advocate for the Safe Step Act and urge other Wisconsin residents to contact their representatives to urge additional support.
JP Summers
Suring
