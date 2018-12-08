Dear Editor: Common sense and fair play — a couple concepts to live by going into 2019. I’m talking about killing competitions where fake hunters kill woodland animals, including pups and nursing females for fun. This is happening in Wisconsin. Real hunters don’t participate; this “sport” is wasteful and cruel. If you won’t eat it, don’t kill it. Lets leave the varmints alone; they clean up after us and keep the land balanced. Please talk to your family and friends about this Wisconsin “sport.”
Joyce Wells
Madison
