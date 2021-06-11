Joyce Stapleton: Medigap expansion bill would ease burden on dialysis patients

Last year was tough for everyone as we navigated life during a pandemic and did what we could to stay home. Unfortunately, things got even tougher when I found out I had to start dialysis treatments again.
While I was initially able to stop dialysis in 2010 thanks to a kidney transplant, complications meant that I had to start treatments again in 2020. The second time around, the entire process has been more difficult since I have more treatments each week than I did previously, and the cost of medications, treatments and more take their toll.
Cost is a major obstacle for dialysis patients across the U.S., which is why it is so important for lawmakers to do what they can to make things a bit easier. One bill in particular, the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act, would do a lot to help patients by extending Medigap coverage to dialysis patients who are under 65 to help meet the costs that aren’t covered under Medicare. A lot of these patients can’t get this coverage right now, and being able to secure that would go a long way toward helping patients and their families.
I hope that Wisconsin’s elected leaders in Washington, like Reps. Mark Pocan and Bryan Steil as well as Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, help to pass the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act and bring critical coverage to Wisconsin’s many dialysis patients who continue to wonder how they’ll afford their next treatment.
Joyce Stapleton
Janesville
