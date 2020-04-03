Joy Taylor-Wade: MMSD's request for teachers to secure childcare is ridiculous

Dear Editor: As a parent of a student in MMSD and a staff member in another local school district, the request that teachers secure childcare is ridiculous. We are all doing our best and I hope other parents would understand that. Asking teachers to secure childcare puts multiple people at risk. This includes their children, themselves, extended family members who may be asked to provide care, as well as our health care workers who need care for their children so they can continue to their important work of caring for our community members. They are asking staff to make unnecessary trips with the first trips to be visiting potential day care centers in an already scarce supply, as some have closed. In addition, this continues to dig into the income of teachers and potentially put them into financial hardship. This needs to be addressed immediately. Teachers do not need any more stress. We’re already dealing with teacher shortages.