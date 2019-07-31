Dear Editor: There's only one thing about Donald Trump's election campaign's idea to produce 160,000 red straws with Trump's name on them. Because Trump's name in on them, people will reuse those straws over and over and will refrain from tossing them in the trash. So, in effect purchasers are practicing an important rule of sustainability. Reuse!
Josie Gobel
Madison
