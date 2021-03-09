Josh Napravnik: Madison should make Capitol Square a pedestrian area

Dear Editor: With all the recent conversation about turning State Street into a pedestrian promenade, why haven’t we had the same conversation about the Capitol Square?
Whether for Art Fair on the Square, the Farmer’s Market, or the Taste of Madison, we already love using the Square as a temporary pedestrian mall to bring in locals and tourists alike.
The Square already hosts 70 events a year that require Madison to detour traffic. As part of the move to bus rapid transit, the city transportation department is looking for alternative traffic routes that avoid the Square so that these detours aren’t necessary. Given the pursuit of alternative routes, why not allow the Square to be used as a pedestrian plaza the rest of the year? We could expand to have a Christkindlesmarkt in the winter, move the Madison Night Market to the Square, and attract even more foot traffic to local businesses throughout the year.
Americans love to vacation in foreign cities with beautiful city squares and plazas bustling with cafés and markets, but say it can’t be done here because of parking or traffic. Well, cities that prioritize infrastructure for cars will attract cars: it’s that simple. We should design the Square for walking — not driving — and let people benefit from our city’s most beloved feature instead of vehicles.
Josh Napravnik
Madison
