Dear Editor: President Trump may be the most corrupt, criminal president in our history and is a serious threat to national security. He may have conspired with Russia and other foreign nations to undermine Hillary Clinton and enhance his chances of being elected. President Trump ignores norms, the rule of law, and regularly attacks our democratic institutions.
How often has the president met with Vladimir Putin with no record of what was discussed? The Trump administration has many individuals, including Jared Kushner, with top secret clearances that were granted despite the warnings by investigative agencies not to grant them. Recently, Kushner met with the Saudi Royals but excluded U.S. Embassy officials. I believe the Trump administration has made a mockery of national security for their personal enrichment.
There is much at stake and time is short. Presidents and other government officials must stop shielding those involved in activities that are corrupt or criminal, including what should be criminal but is passed off as political. Will we maintain a hold on our democracy while it is being attacked by domestic and foreign forces, or become a dictatorship?
Upon completion, release the entire Mueller report to the public as well as other investigations into the president, his family, his administration, and his enablers involving corruption, criminality, and threats to national security. The public deserves to know the facts.
Joseph Zeni
Whitefish Bay
