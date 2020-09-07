Joseph Warfel: Trump is not qualified to be president

Dear Editor: Donald Trump is not qualified for the job of president — he wasn’t in 2016, he isn't now.
Donald Trump is not a politician — he has no history in politics. For him, the job of president is a chance to get attention he craves, not a public service position.
Donald Trump is narcissistic — so much so that he accused the "Fake News Media" of falsely portraying attendance numbers at the RNC. He even ensured that only himself and his backers could speak at the RNC.
Donald Trump is a liar. One of his most recent ads featured him telling the viewer that we were leaders in job numbers — this is patently false. He also lied about attendance at his inauguration.
Donald Trump is not a president. He is a rich man with the mind of child. Nobody in our past has been allowed to use their money to gain the job of president. Look past the ads. Look at how our deficit has grown, our parents have died to the pandemic, our friends are jobless.
Joe Biden knows this. He will make America truly great again — for everyone, rich and poor, old and young, white and Black, immigrant or established.
Joseph Warfel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!