Joseph Smith: Remember the full picture of Trump when you vote

Dear Editor: Here's a perfect example of how low the office of the presidency in our country has sunk in less than four years.
Recently, Katherine Johnson, an African American NASA mathematician, passed away. She literally helped get man into space for the U.S. And she did this under constant racial harassment. In 2015, President Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom. Truly a deserving award.
In 2020, Donald Trump pompously awards the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh. A person who regularly lies to millions just like Trump. A person whose moral compass is as broken as Trump's. A person who in many ways is racist just like Trump. A person who only cares about his own grandeur just like Trump. Limbaugh is truly the least deserving person imaginable that should have been awarded a Medal of Freedom.
Obama. Trump. One a respected human being. The other a sorry excuse for one. The latter now more pathetic than when he took office. Our country is much more than how's the economy on a given day (an economy that seems to have acquired a common cold, aka coronavirus according to Limbaugh).
Remember the whole picture of Trump when you vote in November.
Joseph Smith
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.