Joseph Smith: May 1 is the day to recognize Trump

Dear Editor: It's been almost six months since the four-year embarrassment called the Trump presidency was voted out of office by a mere 7 million votes. An election that was possibly the most fair and unbiased in history (see every court's decisions).
Of course, despite the obvious, many of the blind right-wing radical mob try to pretend an election never happened.
Let's not vacate the White House. Let's stymie the transition. Let's go to court on the most asinine premises imaginable to try to overturn the election. Oh yes, on Jan. 6 the miracle in the Senate will take place. How'd that work out (see massive destruction and deaths at the Capitol)? No fear, the election will somehow change on March 20. Guess not.
But take heart all you QAnons (code for IQ of zero. You Proud Boys (hardly proud). The Oaf Keepers. The sorry list goes on. You can all "Boogaloo" up to the 2024 election.
But rejoice. The real day to honor ex-president Donald Trump is quickly approaching. It's May 1. Why then? Well, of course, it's the third day of the NFL draft and the last player selected is always forever known as Mr. Irrelevant. A name that lives in infamy. The ex-president is always looking for new accolades and titles to bestow on himself. Mr. Irrelevant fits him just fine. He can always make a team as a tackling dummy.
Joseph Smith
Madison
