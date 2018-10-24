Dear Editor: Midterm elections are almost here. It might be a good time to play a round of Jeopardy. The category could be called "Politicians who lie as a candidate, after elected or both."
Some answers could be (1) I'll create 250,000 jobs/I'll build the wall, it'll be great (2) John Doe I, II, & III weren't based on any facts/the Mueller probe is a total witch hunt (3) I'm the education governor/I did a great job in Puerto Rico after the hurricane (4) Fixing roads is my priority, not Foxconn/trade wars & tariffs with friendly allies is a great idea (5) I created the WI Economic Development Corp & it's good/I want to create the space force and it'll be great. Beam me up Scotty (6) I'm an advocate for women making their own health care decisions/I always speak and treat women with great respect (7) My campaign ads are truthful and contain no distorted "facts"/Truth is spelled ......(8) I'd be a great president/I AM a great president.
Now if you answered either Gov. Scott Walker or President Donald Trump, you win! If you answered both, you win Double Jeopardy! And if you added in Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Vice President Mike Pence as lapdogs, you win Final Jeopardy! Extra bonus winnings if you can state how many times the word "great" is used above without rereading.
Congratulations voters!
Joseph Smith
Madison
