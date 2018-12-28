Dear Editor: Now that lame-duck Gov. Walker, our spineless Venn Master, has signed in total the lame-duck legislation pushed by the other two of the Three Stooges triumvirate, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, "re-balancing" power between legislative and executive branches, Republicans are seemingly surprised at the degree of blowback. Seriously?
Let's change early voting guidelines in the crusade for consistency. OK. So what's so magical about making it only a two-week window? Can anyone with a brain really make a logical argument that the early voting needs in populous counties like Milwaukee, Waukesha or Dane are even in the same orbit as counties like Iron or Florence? Of course not. Logical consistency would make the early voting window more like four or five weeks. Every county in the state could manage their resources and personnel needs accordingly.
Republicans, letter-writers — whoever gets up on their soapbox and bellows that Evers, Kaul and others didn't win by a mandate. Well, yes they did. A mandate is if you win. Those who try to say otherwise are apparently trying to use a corollary of "Trumpese tweeting," trying to confuse the issue with mistruths or just lies. Mandate and landslide are not synonyms. We have newly elected state officials because of a mandate by voters. So what if it wasn't a landslide victory?
Again, Republicans and letter-writers say the Democrats "only" won because of large turnouts in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Another big so what. Are they trying to devalue the importance of a vote from Milwaukee or Dane County? Should a vote from a county up north count five times? Of course not, or that would fall into all that rampant voting fraud the prevails in Wisconsin (see voter ID).
A Republican strategist thinks voters won't remember this lame-duck fiasco come 2020 elections. Well, yes they will. The big question will be if the will of the people can overcome Gerry Mander, who'll be on the Republican ticket almost everywhere. Hopefully then Wisconsin can kick out, er vote out, the other two legs of the Stooge tripod along with others.
Joseph Smith
Madison
