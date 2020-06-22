Joseph Smith: Brats are our salvation

Dear Editor: To parboil or not to parboil. That is the question. What is Hamlet doing horning in on a Wisconsin cooking tradition? He probably never even had a brat.

The simple solution to this controversial topic is to have the chef of the backyard barbecue parboil half the brats, and fast-track the other half straight to the grill. Then let the barbecue attendees decide which they prefer (each attendee should have one brat from each side of the aisle, er grill. This is called bibratisanship).

If you cannot attend the barbecue, you should request of the head chef an absentee or mail-in ballot. If anyone wants to sue over this method of voting, you never, ever invite them to another barbecue.

Now if only our politicians could figure out this rather simple way of resolving issues. Just think how much meaningful governing might take place.

If you need some additional protection attending the barbecue, you should request the chef wear a trash bag, also take three brats (either type), stick one in each nostril, the other in their mouth sideways so it looks like a smiley face, and voila, you have a Robin Vos PPE barbecue!

Joseph Smith

Madison

