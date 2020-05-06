Joseph Siskind: Republicans are hypocrites on 'death panels,' COVID-19

Dear Editor: Am I the only one who remembers the Republicans screaming about Death Panels back when the ACA was first enacted? Now many of them are saying some deaths are the lesser of two evils when it comes to COVID-19 and restoring the economy. What a bunch of hypocritical power hungry fools.
Joseph Siskind
Madison
