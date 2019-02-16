Dear Editor: Paul Soglin is a unique individual whose leadership is needed in the city of Madison. His vision and experience helped Madison grow into the great city it has become. Paul Soglin is open and honest with the people of this city and has a straightforward approach to issues. He is a man with great integrity who cares about what is going on in this city, which makes him stand out from typical politicians. Paul Soglin is the mayor who can guide us into the future and keep this city moving forward. I urge everyone to get out and vote for him on Feb. 19.
Joseph Roy
Madison
