Dear Editor: It surprises me that the UW-Oshkosh Foundation would sue the UW System and its Regents for a poor business decision that the foundation itself had made.
The $18.5 billion in "toxic assets" could have easily been avoided, if only foundation executives had done their due diligence in examining the credibility of the figures proffered by UW-Oshkosh officials (working under the aegis of the UW System).
Surely, the foundation's leaders were business-savvy, sophisticated investors who verified the accuracy of the expected return-on-investment provided by the UW System's proposed biodigester and related projects. But if not, then why were they heading the foundation?
The foundation forgot the second part of the dictum, "Trust but verify," and paid dearly for its ignorance.
Meanwhile, institutions of higher education burden high school students with the mind-numbing calculus and anxious guesswork of determining which school, if any, might possibly be worth an investment of a half-decade of one's life and tens of thousands of dollars in tuition. Yet, I do not see graduates suing the UW System when they end up underemployed for life and regret their business decision, as the UW-Oshkosh Foundation has.
Joseph Ohler, Jr.
La Valle
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.