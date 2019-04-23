Dear Editor: On April 15, the La Valle Public Library Board hand-picked village resident Kristin Kowalke to replace outgoing Ironton resident Pegg Conderman.
This, in itself, would not be newsworthy, if not for the consequence that the replacement appointee effectively halves the non-village share of the Library Board. By comparison, village representation increased by 20 percent.
When I objected to this diminishing of non-village representation, Library Board Chair Becky Blinston explained that the Library Board may allow up to two seats be held by non-village residents, but ultimately, it is not obliged.
Disclosure: I'm a town resident who regularly observes La Valle Library Board meetings and has been interested in serving on a non-village seat.
The problem is that such consolidation reflects neither the social diversity nor the geographical composition of library users. The average library patron is not necessarily a community pillar, and most patrons actually reside outside the village, both in terms of service area and actual circulation.
Limiting participation on the Library Board to only residents within the village clique severely curtails the library's capacity to represent patrons from among its outlying service area. Instead, we've a Library Board that is controlled by a tight coterie of village socialites.
Joseph Ohler, Jr.
Town of La Valle
