Dear Editor: With great interest I read that several baccalaureate campuses within the UW System intend to eliminate selected humanities programs. Shall the entrenched self-interests of humanities faculty win out, or will those championing greater cost-effectiveness and graduate job-placement success prove victorious?
This is a tipping point in the ideological battle between those who believe college should be a fun, unstructured environment, wherein you're free to pursue whatever studies are offered; and those who believe college should be a serious, structured regimen wherein you focus upon training for particular jobs. (Preferably, ones for which you've seen plenty advertised, especially locally.)
Most vocational-technical programs guarantee apprenticeships or internships, whereas comparatively few humanities programs offer the same. This distinction is important because a degree without relevant work experience (as an intern, apprentice, or otherwise) is practically useless in getting a job offer.
My personal experience with a humanities program is that I ended up washing dishes after earning my bachelor's degree in political science at UW-Milwaukee about 10 years ago. Although I had believed my occupational lot would ultimately improve beyond stocking shelves, my eight years since graduating with a master's degree in public administration have proven professional success to be fleeting.
In a tongue-in-cheek moment of irony, I will concede college helped me pinpoint my passion: speaking out for what a big scam the humanities degree programs tend to be. (I will accept some credit for the recent backlash against humanities, per my regular opining about this issue.)
Our last chance to redeem the lost generation of underemployed humanities grads is for newly appointed Wis DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman to implement a special internship program exclusively for long-ago grads who remain underemployed. To forget these alumni is to foment further discontent with the UW System in general, and with humanities in particular.
Joseph Ohler Jr.
La Valle
