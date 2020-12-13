Joseph L. Davis: Authors get it wrong on BDS column

Dear Editor: I read with some dismay the one-sided column on the BDS movement — while decrying the clear rise of domestic and international anti-Semitism, the authors proceed to declare the effort to single out (among all the evil doers in the world) Israel as a demon for failing to craft an agreement for a Palestinian state. They, and your readers, need some needed context and balance.
The 1948 birth of Israel occurred as part of a two-state solution — which the Arab world rejected and proceeded to go to war; interestingly each with its own territorial goals for carving up Israel and no mention of a Palestinian state. After their defeat, the Arab states created camps for the Palestinians and denied them citizenship; using them as a perpetual spear poised sat Israel. The authors ignore that when Jordan ruled the West Bank no one called for a Palestinian state — in fact, in September 1970, Jordan went to war with and expelled the PLO and killed more Palestinians than Israel has in nearly 80 years.
Yes, Israel is not blameless, but Barr and Spitzer-Resnick ignore the documented, but rejected, offers (at least three) to create a Palestinian state; meeting roughly 94-97% of the Palestinian demands (including a capital on East Jerusalem!). The authors, though motivated by humanitarian concerns, lose the high ground in failing to address the actions of Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran — the thousands of rockets purchased and aimed at aimed at Israel, the decades of terror bombing, the millions of dollars wasted on building tunnels to simply kill Israelis, renders the arguments presented by Barr and Spitzer-Resnick juvenile at best and self-hating at worst. There are clear ways to proceed which could produce a lasting peace — a one-sided approach adds nothing and may make matters worse here.
Joseph L. Davis
Madison
