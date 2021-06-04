 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Davis: Nichols ignores Hamas and Iran culpability

Joseph Davis: Nichols ignores Hamas and Iran culpability

Dear Editor: John Nichols' half-truth pieces about Israel are getting hard to take. He bleeds crocodile tears for Palestinian civilians, yet totally ignored Hamas and Iran culpability — they only support Israel's total destruction and alone are responsible for the perpetual suffering in Gaza: no jobs, no education and no future, but millions for terror tunnels and rockets.

Nichols needs to educate himself.

Joseph Davis

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics