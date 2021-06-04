Joseph Davis: Nichols ignores Hamas and Iran culpability

Dear Editor: John Nichols' half-truth pieces about Israel are getting hard to take. He bleeds crocodile tears for Palestinian civilians, yet totally ignored Hamas and Iran culpability — they only support Israel's total destruction and alone are responsible for the perpetual suffering in Gaza: no jobs, no education and no future, but millions for terror tunnels and rockets.
Nichols needs to educate himself.
Joseph Davis
Madison
