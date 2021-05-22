Joseph Davis: John Nichols ignores history

John Nichols’ attempt to ignore Hamas’ culpability for fomenting the current Middle East conflict is fantasy.
Nichols blames Israel for evicting residents of the Sheikh Jarrah and preventing Muslims from praying at Al Aqsa. Those residents are not living in their “ancestral homes” — the ownership story goes back to the Ottoman Empire and the issue remains in the courts. And, echoing Ilahn Omar (an unabashed anti-Semite) Nichols references access to Al Aqsa Mosque (which sits on the Jewish Temple Mount) — Muslims can, indeed, pray there and Jews cannot. Palestinians rioted to commemorate the Nabka and score political points.
And, the larger context (which Nichols ignores): The 1947 UN mandate provided a two-state solution — the Arab states turned it down and attacked Israel. From 1948 to 1967 Jordan and Egypt controlled Gaza and the West Bank — no state for the Palestinians. The Palestinian authority rejected deals giving them a state, an east Jerusalem, land swaps and money. Israel then faced constant terrorism, (remember children wearing suicide vests), two intifadas and a few Iran-financed little wars.
Is it any wonder that Israel’s people lost faith in the other side to make a peace?
Joseph Davis
Madison
