Dear Editor: Light pollution is a lesser-known issue that is disrupting the environment. The purpose of this letter is to educate and to initiate change about light pollution. Unlike many other forms of pollution, this is 100 percent reversible.
Light pollution is caused by the inappropriate and excessive use of artificial light. Lighting itself isn’t an issue, but the way we use it is. Most of our outdoor lighting is poorly shielded, poorly targeted, and unnecessary. Light often spills into unwanted areas and the sky, creating problems. If you can’t see the stars, then neither can the nearby wildlife.
In the area, birds and insects are especially hit hard by light pollution. Both are essential to our ecosystem, and sadly, both are attracted to bright light.
In Wisconsin, we are a community that loves hunting, camping, and enjoying the wilderness. However, the reality is that we’re harming what we love. It’s essential that we act to save it, and the thing is, we can.
We can start by decreasing the light in our homes. At night, close the blinds. For outdoor lights, make sure they are properly shielded and positioned. Darksky.org has a wonderful guide on how to properly set up your outdoor lights.
While using the proper fixtures is effective, turning the lights off is even better. What? No lights? What about my safety? Many of us feel safer in brightly lit areas, but in reality, leaving your lights on at night may not be effective at deterring crime.
As a young environmentalist, I want to change the world for the better. All of us can work together to decrease light pollution in our community. However, I ask you to take a step further: Spread the word. Educate others about light pollution! Together, we can make a difference.
Jori Skalitzky
Marshall
