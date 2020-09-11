Jordan Karweik: We should take action to enforce religious freedom for all

Dear Editor: As a conservative, I believe our rights aren’t granted by government but are inherent, something that all men and women are born with. Principal among our rights is our ability to peacefully practice our faith. Jew or Gentile, Evangelical or atheist, the right to peacefully practice what we believe intrinsically belongs to all people of all nations. That’s why what’s occurring in Nigeria not only upsets me, but should upset anyone that believes in the fundamental right of religious freedom.
According to a recent report from the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), tens of thousands of Nigerians are being murdered because of their faith — and getting nearly zero international media coverage. According to ICON, “The report shows more than 90,000 innocent people have been killed between 2000 and 2020 — mainly women and children.” Most concerning of all is that according to ICON, the Nigerian government is doing nothing to stop this slaughter.
A few months ago, President Trump rightly passed an executive order that declared religious freedom for all people everywhere. But it’s time to take action to enforce this. We can and should take diplomatic steps, including appointing a special envoy and using sanctions, to force governments around the world to protect the beliefs of those they are trusted to represent.
Jordan Karweik
Waterford
