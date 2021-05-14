Jordan Karweik: Small pharmacies need support

Dear Editor: As a small business owner, I know just how much work it takes to stay afloat and comply with the mountain of rules and regulations. And unlike larger corporations and businesses, we don’t have the inhouse staff to handle administrative operations. Paperwork and red tape are a major burden for small business owners and interfere with our ability to service our customers.
This is especially concerning for small pharmacies who are busier than ever, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and facing increased complexities within the prescription drug market from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs often make it so complicated that many pharmacists would have to sacrifice patient care just to be able to run the business itself. That would be the case if it were not for pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs).
PSAOs are organizations built to specifically help independent pharmacies with administrative tasks and during contract negotiations with PBMs. Their primary focus is to alleviate onerous tasks for our community pharmacists. Essentially, PSAOs allow community pharmacists to focus on patient care instead of succumbing to the greedy practices of PBMs.
As we recover from the pandemic, our community pharmacists will be key to public health. We must protect these pharmacists and their partners to ensure Wisconsin stays healthy.
Jordan Karweik
Waterford
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.