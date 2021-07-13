 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan Karweik: Railroad merger would increase competition

Jordan Karweik: Railroad merger would increase competition

Dear Editor: In March, Canadian Pacific (CP) announced plans to combine its network with Kansas City Southern (KCS). A merger between CP and KCS will provide quicker southeastern Wisconsin more efficient routes to transport products and create the first United States, Mexico and Canada railroad network. Even once their networks combine, CP and KCS will remain the smallest of the Class 1 railroads, increasing competition between the major rail networks which would benefit Wisconsin businesses and shippers both in price and efficiency.

However, an opposing railroad made its own bid for KCS following the initial announcement from CP and KCS. Canadian National (CN) made its own offer to purchase KCS. A CN-KCS merger would lead to further consolidation due to significant overlap of their routes, eliminating competition. While its network would also connect the United States, Canada and Mexico, it would be the third-largest Class 1 railroad. This proposed merger will decrease competition that consumers rely on and is at the heart of CP and KCS’s merger plan.

The CP-KCS merger would create a combined railway that actually expands options for small and large shippers in our area while also reducing the likelihood of consolidation down the road. I support the CP-KCS merger, and hope KCS reconsiders its initial agreement. A CP-KCS merger is best for public interest.

Jordan Karweik

Waterford

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Dave Wester: COVID and the Lord

Dear Editor: Ninety-nine percent of those currently dying from COVID are unvaccinated. One of the largest groups refusing to be vaccinated is …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics