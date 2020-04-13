Jordan Karweik: Benchmarking isn't right for our health care system

Dear Editor: I’m happy to see former Gov. Walker and a coalition of over 15 well-known conservative groups are mobilizing to fight a serious threat to our nation’s health care system.
The threat — known as benchmarking — is an idea being proposed to “solve” the issue of surprise medical bills. Surprise medical bills are simply the out-of-network medical bills you get when you seek emergency care. The idea behind benchmarking is that the government would require out-of-network doctors and hospitals to accept in-network rates. The problem with this of course is that the cost of service isn’t taken into account. As a result, “benchmarking” should really be called “government rate setting,” and it’s a dangerous idea that will reduce access to care.
As the coalition — known as the Coalition Against Rate-Setting — notes, “The federal government has a lengthy history of interfering in health care, making the problems it seeks to solve even worse.” They go on to say, “Attempts by state governments such as California to micromanage healthcare and set rates have proven disastrous for patients, leading to the closure and consolidation of countless practices.”
There are options being discussed to end surprise medical bills, like the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process, that have actually worked at the state level and don’t involve government rate setting. Anyone in Congress who actually cares about our health care system should oppose rate setting and look for other solutions to solve surprise medical bills.
Jordan Karweik
Waterford
